Nenagh Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Energy to lead the way in Ireland

A proposed Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Energy in Nenagh will likely go to planning next year.

When completed, this will deliver Ireland’s first zero carbon building for a mixture of social and private enterprises.

The Nenagh project has been provisionally allocated over €9.5 million.

This is part of overall funding of €130 million for four regeneration projects in the Mid West.

Located near Martyr’s Road, the centre will be on a 10 hectare site and will create up to 200 jobs during the construction phase.

The idea is that it will complement and expand on what the town currently offers, rather than being set apart from the town centre.

It will be the first of its kind in Ireland and possibly one of a small number in Europe.

The space will contain 100 work spaces, 15 incubation spaces, one multi-purpose training centre and two meeting rooms to rent.

It will also be a space for people to visit for training on renewable energy and a practical showcase of the renewable energy technologies in use.