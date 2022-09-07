McGrath: Energy Minister will be to blame if there are blackouts this winter

A Tipperary TD says Ireland can’t survive with an Energy Minister who dislikes energy.

Mattie McGrath and the Rural Independent TD’s have slammed Minister Eamon Ryan for his focus on renewable energy.

Deputy McGrath says we can blame Minister Ryan if there are blackouts this winter.

“If the lights go out this winter he is totally to blame. Not only him but the Cabinet that supports him and the Government TDs and Independents that are backing him.

“Renewable energy is wonderful when its available but the sad reality is that at present around 87% of all our energy comes from fossil fuels. So Eamon Ryan’s policy of hoping that the winds will blow and hoping that the lights will stay on is complete bonkers.”