Lowry says cost of retrofitting scheme is beyond many Tipp families

The National Retrofitting Scheme announced by the Government has been described as a “double edged sword” for many Tipperary families.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the concept – which provides up to 50% grant aid for a deep retrofit – is a smart and ambitious one.

However he says many households will simply not be able to afford the initial outlay required as it would be beyond their budget.

“The message I am getting from Tipperary households is that very few have surplus money.

“It is highly unlikely that they will be able to afford 50% of the cost of carrying out this work even thought they are acutely aware of the long term benefits.

“Lending institutions will not entertain them and low interest loans at 3.5% from the Government still involve a regular repayment – a commitment many cannot undertake.

“The promise of future energy savings will not feed a family in the intervening weeks and months.”