Landscaping and Biodiversity Plan for Tipp Town

A new Landscaping and Biodiversity Plan for Tipperary Town is set to launch later this week.

Tipperary Tidy Towns will also open their “Pride in Our Community” poster experience in conjunction with the plan on Friday.

The event which will be held in St Ailbe’s School from 7pm to 9pm will welcome Ruth Broderick who has a background in both garden conservation and ethnobotany to launch the 2022-2027 plan.

Some of the details included in the scheme include the development of green space, landscaping and biodiversity areas and initiatives in Tipp Town.