Lack of river maintenance in rural Ireland under fire from Tipperary TD

Deputy Jackie Cahill says it’s a major issue which is causing flooding in many areas around the country.

The Fianna Fail representative is calling for a review of the policy which he says is preventing many rivers from being cleaned which would allow water courses to run more smoothly and effectively.

“I have to admit that climate change is a factor and we are getting heavier rain. But the lack of maintenance of our rivers and streams is also a huge contributory factor.

“It’s absolutely necessary that Government instruct the National Parks & Wildlife and Fisheries to allow the cleaning and maintenance of rivers. We have greatly reduced the capacity of our rivers to carry water and also the speed at which water can get away from problem areas is also greatly reduced.”