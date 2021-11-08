Honour for Clonmel and Thurles TUS campuses

Tipperary’s newest University campuses have been presented with Green Flags in conjunction with COP-26 taking place in Glasgow.

TUS campuses in Thurles and Clonmel have been recognised by An Taisce for the efforts made in reducing waste and increasing recycling as part of the Green Campus Programme.

Speaking on the topic of climate change, the University President, Professor Vincent Cunnane, said there are immense opportunities in the future as we adjust our technologies, behaviour and economies to ensure we have a sustainable world.