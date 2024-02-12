Government accused of misleading people over grants for repairing septic tanks

That’s the accusation from Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro who says only one in 20 households in Tipperary is eligible for government grants to repair or maintain their septic tank.

There is an ad campaign running that’s encouraging people to avail of grant worth up to €12,000 for maintenance of septic tanks.

But Cllr Goldsboro says 95-percent of people in Tipperary wouldn’t be eligible for the scheme.

So she is warning people to that they might not get the grant if the go ahead and get the work done.