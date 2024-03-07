Gardaí investigate illegal dumping at local sports ground

A Tipperary soccer club is counting the cost of significant damage caused to their grounds.

Someone drove across the pitch at Killenaule Rovers to dump rubble in what the club has described as a mindless act of vandalism

Gardaí are now investigating the incident.

On Tipp Today earlier club secretary Michael Bulger said it happened in broad daylight.

“We were told around 4.30 on last Thursday. Apparently someone was trying to illegally dump waste building material and drove down through the pitch with the tractor and just destroyed a section of the field. They dumped gravel and stuff like that at the end of the field then.”

Michael Bulger says a 20 metre by 30 metre area will not be fixed at this time of year due to the amount of rain we’ve had.

He says specialised equipment would have been used to dump the rubble.

“It’s not a small piece of machinery that has done this – the depth of the tyres, even the width of it would suggest fairly heavy machinery. Its not something every farmer would have – its only a handful of people that would be moving that kind of earth and getting rid of it. It’s just mindless that you’d actually have driven down through a field to do that.”