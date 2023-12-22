Food waste costs average Tipperary family €700 each year

If you still have to do a your food shop for Christmas then Tipperary County Council is urging you to be conscious of food waste.

While its an issue right throughout the year the Festive season usually results in an even bigger amount of food ending up in the bin.

Fiona Flynn from the Environment section of the local authority has this advice.

“Food waste is a massive one – the average household wastes €700 a year on food waste. So maybe shop clever – bring your shopping list and stick to it.

“Look at your portion size over Christmas – keep your plate size a little bit smaller. What you don’t eat freeze it and there’s lots of ideas in relation to leftovers and that.”