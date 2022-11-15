EPA publishes report on compliance with National Enforcement Policies

Tipperary County Council has received a mixed report card from the EPA.

It was one of nine local authorities which failed to meet the required standards in more than 30% of their National Enforcement Policies last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency has published its latest report on the environmental performance of local authorities in 2021.

It shows Offaly, Mayo and Sligo were among the worst performers.

Tipperary County Council was found to be limited in relation to local issues under National Air and Noise Priorities while it was strong with regard to air and noise controls in planning assessments.

It was also strong in handling complaints in the Governance category and in relations to agriculture under National Water Priorities

In the 15 other areas Tipperary County Council was rated moderate.