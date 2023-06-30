Almost 1,500 tonnes of electrical waste recycled in Tipp last year

An average of 8.9kg of e-waste was recycled per person in the Premier County in 2022, falling below the national average of 10kg per person according to new figures from WEEE Ireland.

A total of 1,488 tonnes of electrical waste were collected in Tipp last year by the country’s largest recycling scheme.

However, WEEE Ireland says that we risk jeopardising green energy sources if we fail to improve our e-waste recycling and hit new EU targets for critical raw material recovery

Electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar power generators all require components such as lithium, magnesium, copper and nickel – but we are importing the vast bulk of these.