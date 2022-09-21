Work to start on new Cashel Fire Station this month

Approval has been granted to award the contract to build the new Fire Station in Cashel.

The building contract, valued at €2.5 million, was awarded to Mayo company Finna Construction Ltd. and was signed last week at Cashel Library.

Works will commence on site before the end of September this year and it is expected that it will be completed by the end of 2023.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Dave Carroll, Chief Fire Officer of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service said it is great news for the Cashel Fire Brigade.

He says the development will improve facilities for members ensuring they can continue to provide an effective response to emergencies into the future.