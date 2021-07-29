Walkers helped off the Knockmealdown’s by SEMRA and Gardaí

The combined efforts of local Gardaí and members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association helped walkers who had gotten into difficulty near Clogheen last evening.

Shortly before 7pm Clonmel based SEMRA responded to a call out of two walkers who had gotten lost in the Knockmealdown’s above Clogheen Woods.

After being out since 1pm, the walkers got disorientated and were wet and feeling the cold.

After pinpointing their location using SEMRA’s phonefinder technology, Gardaí were able to reach the walkers with SEMRA’s first hill party in tow.

The walkers were transported down off the hill in a Garda car.