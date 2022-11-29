Tipperary GRA rep says Gardaí not in favour of arming all members

Arming all Gardaí would be a retrograde step according to the local GRA rep.

Roscrea based Garda Richie Kennedy says providing more Armed Support Units across the country would be preferable to having all members of the force carrying guns.

His comments follow the Tánaiste’s remarks over the weekend that he would support a call from the Garda Commissioner should the request come to arm Gardaí.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Garda Kennedy said they were opposed to arming all Gardaí.

“We don’t want to see members on the ground armed but there’s lots of other resources that we’d prefer to see members get in the meantime. Expansion of the current Armed Support Units around the country would be welcome but arming of our everyday members that you see on the beat and in patrol cars in your towns and villages – we would not support that.”

The Garda Representative Association think more non-lethal force methods should be considered – such as tasers.

Speaking on Tipp Today local GRA rep Richie Kennedy said arming all members would go against the ethos of the force.

“It’s 100 years this year since An Garda Siochana was set up and our members have always policed by consent. I think arming members wouldn’t keep that theme going and I think people prefer a community based police force that aren’t armed.

“I don’t think anyone in the country wants to see a situation develop where we end up like the States or other jurisdictions where firearms are readily used and readily available to people.”