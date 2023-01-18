Significant failure rate in Garda fitness test

One in every six people seeking to join the Gardaí fail the fitness test.

All candidates to join the force must undergo the physical competency test which consists of a shuttle run, obstacle course, timed sit-ups and other fitness assessments.

However figures released to Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan and published in the Irish Examiner show that showed that 55 of the 315 recent candidates to enter the Garda College in Templemore failed.

Deputy O’Callaghan says the test is affecting efforts to boost Garda recruitment.