SEMRA volunteers bring injured hill-walker to safety

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo from SEMRA Facebook page

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called into action on the Comeragh Mountains yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30pm after a walker suffered a lower leg injury above Coumshingaun lake.

The group that was with the walker provided initial care before SEMRA arrived on the scene. They put the casualty in a leg splint and onto a stretcher.

The team then commenced a long tough stretcher haul off the hill over rough ground and through thick gorse.

The casualty was transferred to the National Ambulance Service at Kilclooney Woods at 6.40 last evening.