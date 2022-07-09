SEMRA volunteers bring injured hill-walker to safety

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called into action on the Comeragh Mountains yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30pm after a walker suffered a lower leg injury above Coumshingaun lake.

The group that was with the walker provided initial care before SEMRA arrived on the scene. They put the casualty in a leg splint and onto a stretcher.

The team then commenced a long tough stretcher haul off the hill over rough ground and through thick gorse.

The casualty was transferred to the National Ambulance Service at Kilclooney Woods at 6.40 last evening.