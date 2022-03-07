SEMRA and Lough Derg RNLI called into action over weekend

It’s been a busy weekend for rescue services in the Premier County.

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were in action three times while the Lough Derg RNLI team were also called out.

SEMRA’s callouts all happened within hours of each other on Saturday on the Comeragh, Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountains.

The Knockmealdown incident required the assistance of the Rescue 117 Helicopter to airlift an injured paraglider to hospital.

Meanwhile the RNLI crew in Killaloe were tasked to assist two people on a 37 foot yacht which ran aground in Church Bay on the Clare side of Lough Derg.