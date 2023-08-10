Retained Firefighters to escalate strike action

On-call firefighters in Tipp along with colleagues across the country are escalating their strike action.

After what they say is a failure by Government to respond to their legitimate concerns, SIPTU has announced all retained fire stations in Ireland – including the 12 in the Premier County – will “go dark” at 8am this Saturday.

It means the stations will continue to attend emergencies but will have zero communications with local authority radio control centres.

SIPTU says, if their demands for better pay and conditions still go unanswered by Saturday 19th August, they will start shutting one station in each county every week.

Tom Kitterick is chair of SIPTU’s National Negotiating Committee – he says they’ve no choice but to take a stand against management and the government.