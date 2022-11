The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action last evening.

They were tasked to the Slieve Bloom Mountains by the Gardaí at 6.30pm to help locate a missing walker in Johnsborough Woods.

The search operation was conducted with Laois Civil Defence and An Garda Siochana with additional support from forestry personnel.

The walker was safely located at 8.40pm and escorted back to a waiting ambulance.