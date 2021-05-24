Injured walker airlifted from Galtee Mountains

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Rescue 117 helicopter were involved in an operation on the Galtee Mountains yesterday.

They were tasked shortly before 3pm by Gardaí after a report that a walker had collapsed on Galtymore. The casualty was part of a walking group that also contained a number of trained medical practitioners that were able to assess and comfort the casualty.

Weather conditions were poor with thunderstorms and hail showers.

The hillwalkers were well prepared and had suitable clothing, footwear, rain gear, food and hot drinks which enabled them to keep comfortable and warm while they waited for assistance.

During a short break in the weather Rescue 117 was able to evacuate the casualty by 4 o’clock while SEMRA team members escorted a group of the remaining hill walkers to waiting vehicles.