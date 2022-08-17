Garda College to host centenary run

A run is taking place in Templemore today celebrating 100 years of Garda Sport.

The centenary celebration by the Garda Athletics Club will welcome runners and walkers to the course starting at their training route in Templemore, encompassing the Cloone loop.

The gates of the Garda College mark the finish for both the 5 and 10km routes.

This occasion will see all ranks represented, with Deputy Commissioners Coxon and McMahon due to attend.

Participants will begin gathering from 11am for a 1pm start

Detective Inspector and Garda Athletics Club member Jason Miley says this is about community, with over 900 signed up so far.

“It’s about that community of Gardaí, for one day we’re all equal… we’ll all be going on the pavement together…it’s not a race there’s no first prize but we have designed a commemorative medal for the event and people are very excited about that because a lot of hard work was put into that and we’re very happy about that.”