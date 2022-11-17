Browne: Fire Service at crisis point

A Tipperary TD is calling on fellow Oireachtas members and County Councillors to put party considerations aside to tackle the crisis which he says is facing the Fire Service.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says the Retained Fire Service recruitment and retention crisis is a major issue which needs to be tackled as a matter of urgency.

Many Fire and Rescue personnel in Tipperary say they have been unable to take leave due to the dwindling numbers in the service.

Deputy Browne met with Firefighters who protested outside Leinster House this week to highlight their plight.

“The frightening thing they actually told us was about how demoralised they were and that one of the biggest issues was recruitment and retention. What’s being said now is that over the next 18 to 24 months that they expect a 60% loss of firefighters over that period. So you can imagine how bad its going to be if that continues if something isn’t done and done as quickly as possible.