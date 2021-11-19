Cork man dies while climbing in the Galtees

A post mortem is to be carried out on the body of a man who died while climbing the Galtee Mountains yesterday.

The alarm was raised at around 12.30pm when the man from County Cork became ill while on GalteeBeg with a small group of hillwalkers.

The Community Air Ambulance attended the scene with Advanced Paramedics together with Cahir Gardaí and the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association.

Attempts to resuscitate the man – who was in his early 50s – sadly failed.

A post-mortem is to be carried out at Waterford University Hospital.