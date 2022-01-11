Community Air Ambulance respond to average of 10 call outs per week

Tipperary, Cork and Kerry experienced the majority of callouts in a record year of activity for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Ireland’s only charity-funded air ambulance was tasked 512 times across 14 counties last year.

It marks a four percent increase on call-outs in 2020 – making it the busiest year since it was launched in 2019.

The air ambulance worked with the National Ambulance Service to respond to 89 road crashes, 64 farming accidents and 20 equestrian incidents among others.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Micheál Sheridan, says the types of call-outs changed in the last year.

“512 taskings in 2021 which is an increase from 490 in 2020.

“The other thing again that’s interesting is we’re starting to see small changes in the types of incidents we’re being tasked to – we’ve seen an increase in taskings to cardiac arrests and also to farming accidents and a small decrease in our tasking to road traffic collisions – hopefully that’s a reflection of improved road safety.”