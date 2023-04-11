Busy Bank Holiday for Lough Derg RNLI volunteers

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called into action twice yesterday.

Shortly before 10.30 on Bank Holiday Monday morning a report was received that that a speedboat was at an unsafe location north of Illaunmore island and appeared not to have anyone on board.

The RNLI were quickly on the scene to discover that the vessel was empty and securely tied to a tree on the shore

At 11.45am the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat went to the assistance of a kayaker in difficulty in the water in Dromineer Bay, close to St. David’s. They had been in the company of three other people.

Shortly before midday the volunteer crew was alongside the casualty who had managed to get up on their upturned kayak.

They were taken onto the lifeboat along with the kayak and paddle. The casualty was feeling cold but was not exhibiting signs of hypothermia.

Whilst taking the casualty to safety, the lifeboat met the other three kayakers rowing a sheltered route in the lee of Goose Island. The lifeboat remained with them until they reached safe harbour.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said the earlier callout was a ‘false alarm but with good intent’. She thanked the public for their vigilance. She is advising all lake users to ‘check the weather before going afloat and to remember that the water is still cold at this time of year so do dress appropriately for your activity’.