Emergency Department at TUH under pressure

Increased numbers presenting to the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is putting the service under pressure.

Management at the Clonmel hospital is asking the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are no beds for 15 people who have been admitted to TUH.

Where possible a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance while people are also being directed to the Injury Unit in Cashel which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile the INMO is reporting 96 people being cared for on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.