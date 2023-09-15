Tipperary teacher takes the helm at IPPN

A Tipperary teacher has taken up the position of President of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network.

Principal of St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town Louise Tobin has been vice-president since 2021 and will serve as President until August 2025.

The IPPN has over 6,400 members made up of principals and deputy principals from Ireland’s 3,200 plus primary schools.

Louise brings a wealth of experience to the role having been principal of St Joseph’s since 2009 as well as 20 years at Grange National School near Clonmel and two years with the Department of Education Primary Supports Service.

“My vision for the role, I’d like to strengthen and enhance the close links between principals and their leading professional organisation IPPN. We offer a huge range of services and supports for our members – we need to constantly update and improve these supports so that our membership gets the very highest level of support in their very challenging and constantly changing role as Primary principals and deputy’s.”

Louise has a busy time ahead in her new role as President of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network.

She plans on visiting schools across the country as well as attending the Principals conference in Killarney next month and the Deputy Principals gathering in Galway early next year.

Louise says there’s a lot happening at the moment as well.

“We are currently actually rolling out our county meetings around the country. We had a really good well attended meeting at Horse and Jockey last week of the Tipperary IPPN.

“I suppose for me now it’s just really great to have the time and space for this presidential role because the two years as deputy I was in school and also doing a lot of work for IPPN.”