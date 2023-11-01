Tipp students among those graduating from SETU

A number of students from Tipperary will be among those graduating from the South East Technological University this year.

The first conferring of awards took place at the Carlow campus yesterday with more today.

The Waterford campus will have ceremonies Thursday and Friday this week.

The Wexford campus conferring takes place on Friday, 10 November, with further ceremonies on the Carlow and Waterford campuses in January 2024.

More than 2,200 graduates are being conferred with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering to the arts, humanities and science.

153 of these are from the Premier County.