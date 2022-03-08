Tipp schools granted money for much needed works

Six schools in Tipperary have been approved for funding for works.

Borrisokane Community College will receive money for three prefabs – one as an SEN base and two for mainstream classrooms.

Emergency works will also be provided for, in Our Lady’s National School in Ballingarry, Lackamore NS, Gaelscoil Aonach in Nenagh, Convent of Mercy national school in Newport and Scoil Naisuinta Bhride in Donaskeigh.

The works include replacing a boundary fence with a wall, roof works, a new staff room, upgrading drainage and works on a heating system.

Schools will be notified with grant amounts.