Tipp school leader hopeful Dublin attack was a once off incident

The Tipperary based President of the Irish Primary Principals Network says teachers across the country are shocked at yesterday incident outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire in Dublin.

The condition of a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the attack on Parnell Square East remains critical.

Her carer, a woman in her 30s is also in a serious condition, while a 6-year-old girl is being treated for head injuries.

A 5-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

Louise Tobin is principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town – she told Tipp FM News that every support will be given to those caught up in yesterday’s attack.

“We know that the psychology team of NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) are supporting the school through this. And indeed we as an organisation in IPPN will be supporting the school in any way we can.

“Children arrive at school every day and schools are safe places. School leaders and teachers and staff have a duty of care to keep the children in our schools safe. We believe and we hope that this was a once off incident and that our schools will continue to be safe places.”