Tipp Principal to take the helm at IPPN

A Tipperary Principal will become the President of the IPPN this September.

The Irish Primary Principal’s Network supports school leaders across the country with 3,200 principals and deputies currently in employment.

For the last two years Louise Tobin from St. Joseph’s in Tipp Town, which was honoured with a visit from the Education Minister on Monday, has been the Deputy President which automatically will see her take over at the helm this coming year.

She told Tipp FM what she hopes she will achieve during her secondment.

“I hope to be sitting at the department table with the minister telling her about some of the challenges of the role, how can we make school leadership more sustainable, because it is very, very challenging at the moment with a lot of school principals retiring early. I think together the Department of Education working with IPPN, we have always had a very good relationships working with them so I hope that it will be a very productive relationship.”

She also told Tipp FM that she will be sad to leave St. Joseph’s but is confident in her team.

“This year we have a really super leadership and management team, we have had a couple of new appointments this year we have a new deputy, we have two new assistant principals, we really have super team ,I wish I had it a few years ago…I am so confident now… plus as I told the Minister we have so many teachers here who step up and do different roles that don’t actually have paid management positions I feel really, really confident that things will probably be even better without me because we will have fresh ideas and fresh thinking.”