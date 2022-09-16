Tipp native behind new teaching aid

A Tipperary woman has co-founded a first-of-its-kind product designed for teachers to aid wellbeing in classrooms.

Úna Ryan, a primary school teacher and native of Tipperary, and Denise Enright, a child and adolescent psychotherapist, have launched REMind Ed with Mind Moments.

Mind Moments is a set of prompt cards that provide a straightforward, four-step model based on research to improve children’s emotional growth and wellness.

The cards contain prompts for movement, play, breathing, and positive affirmations, and they can be used in less than five minutes as part of the daily school routine.