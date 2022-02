A multi-million Euro development has been confirmed for the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles.

As part of the project, six new general classrooms will be developed, including three prefab replacements.

There will also be a technology room, a technology prep room, a science lab and science prep area along with a home economics room and a project store for the school on the Templemore Road.

The funding for the development is being provided under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.