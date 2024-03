Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission to Tipperary ETB for works at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir.

The project includes a new astro-turf training pitch complete with perimeter fencing and ball stop netting, a new 6 metre high hurling/football ball wall and floodlighting.

The Principal of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Peter Creedon is current Tipp Ladies Football manager.