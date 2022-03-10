Significant number of Tipperary schools granted DEIS status

Twenty five schools across Tipperary have been granted DEIS status, as part of a €32 million nationwide investment.

The successful schools are spread out right across the county from Lorrha in the North to Ballyporeen in the South.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill welcomed the news for the 22 primary and three post primary schools, saying the new status will bring incentives and benefits for them.

He told Tipp FM that while this is great news, there were some unsuccessful applicants, who they will continue to work with.

“22 primary schools and three post primary schools all across the county, a €32 million spend nationally.

“Now, like everything, we have one or two schools disappointed they weren’t on the list, and we’ll be going back to the Minister to lobby for those schools.

“But in general, this is a great spread across the county, a huge investment in DEIS, which is hugely important for schools with social issues.

“I’m delighted that Minister Foley has invested so intensively in the DEIS scheme, across the scheme and especially in Tipperary.”

He added that there hasn’t been a breakdown of the spending yet, but that Tipperary has been well accounted for.

The schools gaining DEIS status are;

– Lisnamrock NS, Coalbrook, Thurles,

– Templetuohy NS,

– SN Naomh Ruadhain, Lorrha,

– SN Baile an Iubhair, Thurles,

– SN Gort na hUaighe, Gortnahoe,

– SN Lua Naofa, Lorrha,

– SN Phadraig Naofa, Borrisokane,

– St Francis National School, Donohill,

– Bansha NS,

– Naomh Padraig Junior, Drangan,

– Scoil Mhuire, Borrisokane,

– Scoil Teampall Toinne, Ballyporeen,

– Our Lady’s National School, Thurles,

– Tipperary Junior Boys NS,

– Tipperary Girls NS,

– St Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary Town,

– Scoil na mBraithre, Tipperary,

– St John the Baptist, Cashel,

– Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann, Knockanrawley,

– Holy Trinity NS, Fethard,

– SN Mhuire na Trocaire, Cahir,

– St Mary’s NS, Templemore,

– Cahir Boys NS,

– Gaelscoil Charraig na Siuire,

– St John the Baptist Boys School, Cashel.