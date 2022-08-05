Seven Tipperary library projects approved for funding

€19,100 in funding has been allocated to Tipperary Libraries to improve services for vulnerable, marginalised groups.

The funding is there to support and encourage the use of libraries by children, the elderly, people with disabilities and disadvantaged communities, with a number of projects designed to reach out to Ukrainian families.

The funding will provide for a range of equipment, classes and activities in libraries across the county with 7 projects in total benefitting from allocations ranging from €531 to just over €5,000.

Some of the successful projects in Tipperary include a library induction programme in conjunction with Tipperary Rural Traveller Project targeted at younger children, the provision of 18 C-PENs designed to promote independent learning, and music therapy among others.

Library Induction –

A six-week library induction programme delivered in conjunction with Tipperary Rural Traveller Project targeted at the younger group of children (Junior Infants to 2nd Class) who participate in their Family Learning Programme. Each week, the group will visit the library and participate in literacy building activities like story time, rhymes and song, drawing and writing.

Music Therapy –

Music therapy workshops facilitated by a clinical music therapist who works within the fields of ABI (Acquired Brain Injury), rehabilitation, older adults, intellectual disability and children in mainstream and special education settings with a variety of needs. Workshops will be run for children attending Tús Maith, the child development centre for pre-school aged children, run by the Brothers of Charity in Tipperary town.

Where in my Head –

A visual artist will collaborate with trainees and tutors from Clonmel Youth Training Enterprise in a creative workshop.

C-PENS-

18 C-PENs designed to promote independent learning and useful for a person who has reading difficulties or visually impaired. For general public, people with dyslexia/SEN and those visually impaired.

Age Friendly Meeting Room Chairs-

Seating suitable for the large number of elderly people who use

the exhibition space – Roscrea Library.

Touch Type Read & Spell Licences-

400 licences to improve reading/spelling and help users to learn to touch-type. Specifically designed for those with learning difficulties such as dyslexia/dyspraxia but can be used by all.

LOTE – Languages other than English –

Translated and narrated digital e-books that engage immigrant, refugee and multilingual families. Annual subscription.