SETU to hold online information evening for parents

Tipperary parents are being invited to an online event by the South East Technological University.

The one-hour online event is designed to support guardians of young people interested in starting on a full-time college course in Autumn 2023.

Tipperary continues to be one of the most important feeder counties for SETU, with 255 students from the Premier County choosing to join the south east’s first university this September.

The “Parent” seminar will take place via Zoom on the 29th November at 6.30pm.

More information on how to register is available on www.setu.ie/parents