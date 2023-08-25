Results day for Tipperary Leaving Cert students

Tipperary students are among around 60,000 across the country who are due to get their Leaving Certificate results later this morning.

For most it was their first experience of the process as their Junior Cert’s were cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

They’ll be made available online at 10am.

Students are being urged not to get wrapped up in the “national obsession” with points.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has called on students who may be disappointed later to access supports.

Simon Harris says there are many pathways into a career that don’t necessarily include the CAO.