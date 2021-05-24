Questions raised over go-ahead for new Roscrea school

Tipperary Education and Training Board says it has received no official confirmation of approval from the Department of Education for a new secondary school in Roscrea.

Last week Deputy Alan Kelly said a new build for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea had been approved by the Department of Education. The Labour leader expected work on the project to commence towards the end of 2022.

In a statement to Tipp FM Tipperary ETB said it continues to work to achieve the sanction for the new school and acknowledged the ongoing support and hard work of everyone who has been involved in the project over many years.