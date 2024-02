A major expansion at the Gurteen Agricultural College has been given the go-ahead to proceed.

The third level facility near Ballingarry had sought permission for a new 2 storey building comprising of six general classrooms.

A new internal pedestrian campus route is also planned while the 38 existing carparking spaces are to be relocated to the south of the admin and dormitory block.

Planning permission for the works has now been granted by Tipperary County Council.