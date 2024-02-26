Permission granted for Tipp school extension

The way has been cleared for a significant expansion of facilities at West Tipp school.

The local authority has granted planning permission to Tipperary Education and Training Board for the works at St Ailbe’s Secondary School in Tipp Town.

The school on Rosanna Road plans to construct single storey extensions to the rear and to the west of the existing building.

These will comprise of five classrooms, a music room, a base area and expanded construction technology facilities as well as a science lab preparation area.