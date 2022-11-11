Open day at TUS Thurles this weekend

The TUS Thurles campus will host an open day tomorrow reflective of a changing era in education.

On Saturday the first event of this kind is taking place and open to all learners.

The local facility is encouraging everyone from CAO applicants to flexible learners, PLC students to those returning to education later in life to register and attend between 11am and 1pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet lecturers and students and learn more about the study opportunities available.

Seamus Hoyne, Dean of Flexible and Work Based Learning, and Head of Centre Thurles told Tipp FM this is an exciting year with new courses now available.

“We’ve added a new programme to our portfolio in Agricultural Science and Sustainability which is obviously very topical given that the Cop27 is on.

“We’ll also be offering two new programmes next year in Applied Sport Science and Performance Technology and a new Applied Sports Science and Strength & Conditioning Programme.

“They are in addition to our existing programmes in Business, Games Design & Development, Social Care and we also have ones in Early Childhood.”