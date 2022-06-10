New Cahir school opens today

Today is a red letter day for education in Cahir.

The town’s new primary school will open its doors today with the local boys and girls national schools merging in a new state of the art building catering for almost 400 students.

Weather permitting pupils and staff of Bunscoil na Cathrach will parade from the Parish Rooms later this morning through the Square, up the Clonmel Road, into Market Street and access the new building through the Boys School.

Construction works at the entrance to the school and a traffic management area will continue for a number of months.