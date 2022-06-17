Mistake made in Irish version of Leaving Cert Higher Level Maths Paper 2

It’s been confirmed a mistake was made in the Irish version of the Leaving Cert Higher Level Maths Paper 2.

The State Examinations Commission says this will be taken fully into account when marking the work of students.

The mistake was made in the Irish version of Question 8(b) of the Higher Level Mathematics Paper 2 which Leaving Cert students sat on Monday morning.

The State Examinations Commission says this error may have been a cause of confusion for candidates which it regrets.

It says despite procedures, it is an unfortunate fact errors can and do occur on examination papers from time to time.

It continues that candidates cannot be disadvantaged as a result of an error on an examination paper and , this will be taken fully into account when marking the work of candidates who answered the paper through Irish.

It says the English version of the paper was unaffected.