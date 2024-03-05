MIC Thurles hosting FemFest 2024

A new festival celebrating the achievements of women is coming to the MIC campus in Thurles.

FemFest 2024 is organised through a collective effort by staff and students and all events are free and open to the public.

It’s held every two years at Mary Immaculate in Limerick and this is the first year events are on locally in Tipperary.

The festival kicks off today in Thurles with Siobhán McQuillan speaking about the One Million Stars project which aims to connect communities in solidarity against domestic abuse with other cultural events on including literature, performance, and visual art over the next three days.