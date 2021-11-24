Local schools included in Hot Meals programme

Six DEIS Schools across Tipperary have been invited to join the Hot Meals School Programme.

The schools being invited to participate are currently availing of the cold lunch option under the School Meals Programme.

A €3 million investment by the Department of Social Protection will see 81 DEIS schools invited to join the Hot Meals programme from January 2022.

This will enable an additional 16,000 primary school pupils to receive a hot, nutritious meal every school day, and will bring the total number of pupils benefitting to 55,650.

Six schools in the Premier County are included – St Kevin’s National School in Littleton, Glengoole National School, St Michael’s National School in Mullinahone, St Joseph’s in Toomevara, Slieveardagh National School and St Ailbe’s in Emly

Their inclusion has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry who says getting a hot nourishing meal in the middle of the day is very important for a child’s physical and mental wellbeing.

The Independent Deputy says he will continue efforts to have more schools across the county benefit from this Programme.