Local principal says delay in Junior Cert results not acceptable

A Tipperary principal says delaying the Junior Cert results has damaged the exam’s credibility.

Transition year and 5th year students will receive their results on Wednesday the 23rd of November, five months since they sat their exams.

The State Examinations Commission has cited a shortage of examiners and the second sitting of the Leaving Cert as some of the reasons for the delay.

Trish O’Callaghan from the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles said there’s disappointment at today’s announcement.

She told Tipp Today that students deserve to get results sooner.

“I think anything that is pushed off and that you can push out, it does seem to students that it is less important. It is lovely when they come back in September and they’re looking forward to their exam results. It affirms the work that they’ve done. It gives them an idea about where they are going and it can show their strengths.”