Local 5th class pupil tackles Junior Cert Math’s

A Tipperary girl will today become the youngest student ever to sit the Junior Certificate Math’s exam.

11 year old Cara Darmody from Ardfinnan is currently in 5th class.

She has two brothers – 9-year-old Neil and 5-year-old John – who attend Scoil Chormaic Special School in Cashel.

Both are autistic and non-verbal. Cara and her parents have set up a GoFundMe Page to raise funds for autism services in South Tipp.

As part of her efforts Cara studied the entire 3 year Junior Cycle math’s curriculum in just eight months – today she puts all that hard work into action as she will take on the Ordinary level paper this afternoon.

Local County Councillor Mairín McGrath has praised Cara’s efforts.

“She has raised so much money and awareness so far and I think that’s what she set out to do – raise awareness about the services or lack of services for her younger brothers.

“She’s raised a lot of money for Scoil Chormaic in Cashel and Ardfinnan National School ASD unit. As an 11 year old she’s sitting her Junior Cert Math’s paper today – I don’t if I could do that myself if I’m being honest.

“Best of luck to her – I just really want to commend her and her family and I hope it goes well for her.”

So far Cara’s GoFundMe page has raised over €25,000.