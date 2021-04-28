Honour for young Tipp student

A primary student from Tipperary has been honoured with a provincial award for his efforts with farm safety awareness.

Gearóid Ryan, a 3rd class pupil at Scoil Naomh Cualán in Borrisoleigh, has been voted the FBD Farm Safe Schools Regional Champion for Munster.

The school is taking part in the pilot programme which aims to kickstart farm safety conversations in classrooms across the country.

Gearóid was praised by AgriKids founder Alma Jordan as very active on his home farm, and in outlining various farm safety measures with his class.