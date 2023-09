A new degree course in teaching Home Economics has been launched at Mary Immaculate College, St Patrick’s in Thurles.

The Education Minister Norma Foley officially launched the new B-A course on a visit to Tipperary yesterday evening.

It will allow students to attain a post-primary teaching qualification in both Home Economics and Business Studies.

Thurles is one of only two locations in the country, along with Sligo, where this teaching degree is available.